Consequences of the monitoring implemented in Kura and Araz transboundary rivers

The National Monitoring Department on Environment of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources carried out the next monitoring with the purpose of investigation of the contamination level of Kura and Araz transboundary rivers, as well as their transboundary confluents.

Water consumption in the Kura river held 75,4 m3/sec in the first decade of August decreasing 39,6 m3/sec in relation to the third decade of July, Fineko/abc.az reports.

According to the results of the monitoring in Kura river, the number of bio-substances was considerably more than the norm due to domestic wastes and slops of industrial institutions discharged directly to water objects without purification from the territories of Georgia and Armenia. Phenol and copper compounds as specific contaminants in the water component exceeded the admissible turbidity level. In this regard phenols and copper, compounds exceeded the turbidity level trice and five-fold in Shikhli 2 settlement, thrice and fourfold in Aghstafachay settlement, thrice and twice in Aghstafachay.

In the first decade of August within Araz river phenols and copper compounds exceeded the turbidity level twice, twice and one fold in Horadiz settlement, trice, and trice in I Shahsevan settlement, twice and twice in Bahramtapa settlement respectively.

The water oxygen regime changed within the sanitary norm in all settlements being about 5.70-7.67 mg/l.

News.Az

