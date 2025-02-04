Construction in Azerbaijan Neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş nearing completion
Photo: Anadolu
The construction works in the “Azerbaijan Neighborhood” in Kahramanmaraş, which is being built with the support of the Azerbaijani government, are nearing completion, Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer said during a press conference, News.Az reports.
He added that within 1-2 months, the official opening will take place, and people will begin to move there.