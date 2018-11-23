Construction of biggest water treatment facility nearing end in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction of a new water treatment facility near the Shamkirchay reservoir in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, spokesman of Azersu OJSC Anar Jabrayilli told Trend Nov. 23.

He said that the biggest water treatment facility under construction in the region, in addition to an alternative source for Ganja and Shamkir cities, will improve the water supply to nearly 400,000 people in three cities - Ganja, Shamkir and Samukh, as well as nearby villages.

“By order of Azersu OJSC, a water treatment facility with a capacity of 1.6 cubic meters per second is being built next to the reservoir,” Jabrayilli said. “The facility will be supplied with water from the irrigation canal from Shamkirchay reservoir. The water taken from the canal will be sent to the reservoirs after treatment. The volume of water incoming and outgoing from the reservoir, the volume of water in the reservoirs, the water pressure, the turbidity level and the chlorine content in the water will be regulated online.”

He added that all these processes will be controlled by the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. So far, 80 percent of construction and installation work has been completed, all work will be finished in the next 2-3 months, and the facility will be commissioned, he said.

The complex consists of three reservoirs of 2,500 cubic meters each, and several more facilities, he noted. From this source, it is planned to supply 1,141 liters of water per second to Ganja, 187 liters to Shamkir, 85 liters to Samukh and 50 liters of drinking water to villages, he said.

He added that construction of the Shamkirchay-Ganja (27 km) and Shamkirchay-Shamkir (16.5 km) main water pipelines, through which the purified water will be supplied to the cities of Ganja, Shamkir and Samukh, as well as nearby villages, has already been completed.

Capacities of the Shamkirchay water treatment facility are planned to be used in the water supply of other settlements of the region as well, he said.

News.Az

News.Az