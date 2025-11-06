Construction of Shafag solar project progresses on schedule in Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction work on the Shafag solar project in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district progressed on schedule during the third quarter, bp-Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The company noted that two major contracts were awarded earlier this year — one covering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with operation and maintenance for the plant’s first two years, and the other for module supply, News.Az reports.

Site mobilization has been completed, and construction is actively underway, with earthworks and internal road building advancing steadily. Meanwhile, module supply activities have started, with the first shipment of panels successfully delivered to the site in August 2025.

Construction of the Shafag project is expected to continue through mid-2027, with a strong focus on utilising local resources. At its peak, the project is anticipated to create up to 400 jobs.

