Construction works in Masalli Industrial Zone to be completed in 1Q18

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction works in the Masalli Industrial Zone (MIZ) are planned to be completed in 1Q18, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message.

According to the message, land-leveling works have already been completed. Currently, buildings’ foundations are being laid and communications lines are being constructed, according to AzVision. In general, about 200 workers, most of whom are local residents, are planned to be involved in the construction process.

At the first stage, it is planned to build three production facilities with a total area of 7,006 square meters, a two-storey office building with an area of 1,251 square meters and other auxiliary sites. Meanwhile, the entire necessary infrastructure will be created (electricity, gas, water and communications).

The message says that, the interest to this industrial zone is already very high. As of today, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC (AIC) has received 33 projects with a total cost of 33 million manats that can be implemented in the MIZ. These projects mainly cover the production of furniture, aluminum and plastic windows and doors, various building materials, as well as automotive repairs works.

News.Az

News.Az