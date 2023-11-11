Continuing tension in Israel-Palestine conflict zone raises serious concern: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Continuing tension in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, in particular, the fact that civilians are suffering the most from the present escalation spur serious concern, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said in his address to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, News.Az reports.

The minister expressed condolence to the families of the victims, saying Azerbaijan joins the calls for urgent de-escalation of the situation and ceasing hostilities. He underlined the need to avoid any actions that may exacerbate the existing situation.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan advocates for the two-state solution based on international law, respective UN resolutions.

News.Az