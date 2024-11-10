COP29 Green Zone tickets now available

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tickets for the COP29 Green Zone are now available free of charge via iTicket.az.

Organised and managed by the COP29 Presidency, the Green Zone will be a hub for discussion and collaboration on climate issues, News.Az reports.It will bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including government and private sector representatives, media, academics, experts, local communities, civil society organisations, and official Blue Zone delegates, focusing on community participation, technological solutions, and global partnerships.The COP29 Green Zone programme will feature a series of initiatives and discussions on sustainability and climate action across various sectors. A key focus will be greater youth participation, as well as the involvement of women and local communities in promoting climate solutions. The Green Zone will also foster increased collaboration between NGOs, businesses, and higher education institutions to advance sustainable development.Free Green Zone tickets are available electronically via iTicket. In line with the conference’s sustainability principles, printed tickets are not required.For further information on Green Zone tickets, please visit the Green Zone section of the official COP29 website. For any queries, please contact ticketing@cop29.az The COP29 climate conference is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az