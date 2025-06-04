COP29 in Baku considered one of most pivotal climate summits due to its historic outcomes, says official

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is considered as one of the most important historic COPs ever because of its far-reaching outcomes, Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a panel session on “COP29 Energy deliverables — Pathway to a Sustainable Energy Future” held as part of Baku Energy Forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We have three pillars of the Paris agreement that the member states, the parties, are acting upon - mitigation, adaptation and finance. COP29 was organized amid both geopolitical difficulties and challenges surrounding the whole process. We need means of implementation to be available, and the finance is coming up to lead technology, capacity building to be provided to the parties in order for them to operationalize their ambitions,” the official added.

