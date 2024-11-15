COP29 in Baku features 'Children’s Eyes on Earth' international photo contest

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Children’s Eyes on Earth”, an international photo contest for children and teenagers, initiated by internationally renowned photographer Reza Deghati, founder of Reza Visual Academy, and under the patronage of Leyla Aliyeva, Head of the IDEA Public Union, officially concluded.

The international photo contest held from October 11 to November 2 for children up to the age of 18, was organized in the run-up to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), News.Az reports.The contest aimed to raise awareness about climate challenges and invited young people to share their perspectives on the beauty of nature, as well as the challenges posed by pollution and climate change.Under the banner “I Love Nature, I Fear Pollution”, the contest, which featured nearly 3000 photographs, 11 candidates were awarded. In the 10-17 age category, Three candidates from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Malta in the 10-17 age category were awarded first, second, and third place respectively, and got prizes. In the same category, three photographers from Bangladesh, Iran, Ireland and the UK received honorable mentions and got mentoring by Reza Deghati for their creative and thought-provoking photographs In the under-10 category, the top five finalists from Turkey, Switzerland, France, and Iran received special mentions from the jury and organizations such as the 'Reza Visual Academy,' 'Degati Agency,' and 'Webistan' for their outstanding submissions.The “Children’s Eyes on Earth” International photo contest received submission from USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Hungary, Estonia, Albania, Turkey, Malta, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Australia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Angola, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Mexico, and Vietnam. As part of the contest, the candidates used compelling photographs to raise awareness about climate change, highlight potential solutions, and share a sense of responsibility for protecting our planet.The winning photographs, as well as the rest of the photographs submitted, will be showcased at an exclusive exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 18 at 7:00 PM Baku time. These remarkable works, capturing the beauty of nature and the urgency of addressing environmental challenges, will also be featured on the contest’s official website.

News.Az