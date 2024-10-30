COP29 in Baku to feature largest green energy forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The largest forum on green energy issues in Central Asia and Eastern Europe will be held as part of the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov, News.Az reports."For the first time the Green Transition Forum, the largest forum on Green Energy issues in Central and Eastern Europe organized by Bulgaria will be held within the 29th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 29) in Baku," the diplomat said on the social media platform X, New.Az reports. COP29 is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az