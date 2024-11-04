COP29 launches enhanced digital info platform ahead of Baku conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

A newly revamped digital information platform is now operational for COP29, set to take place in Baku.

The enhanced website offers comprehensive information for all stakeholders involved in the conference, News.Az reports.Designed for inclusivity and accessibility, the new COP29 website provides conference participants, local and international media, and the public with up-to-the-minute information on the climate conference. The site features a specially adapted interface for visually impaired users.The upgraded digital platform provides journalists with real-time access to the latest information, to ensure comprehensive and accurate media coverage of COP29. This includes timely updates on conference preparations and an exclusive multimedia gallery of high-quality photos and videos, enabling journalists to effectively communicate the conference’s significance to a wider audience.A frequently asked questions (FAQ) section provides readily accessible answers to common queries about conference participation, and is regularly updated. Additionally, a live chat function allows users to receive real-time answers to their questions, facilitating access to organizational and technical details about COP29.The COP29 digital platform provides comprehensive information for participants, including details on pavilions located in the Blue and Green Zones, accommodation, e-visas, accreditation, catering, venue navigation, and other important services. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az