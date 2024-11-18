COP29 moves forward with non-market approaches under Paris Agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 has adopted a decision on the work programme for non-market approaches under Article 6, paragraph 8, of the Paris Agreement.

Article 6.8 provides Parties with opportunities for non-market-based cooperation to implement mitigation and adaptation actions, which includes promoting mitigation and adaptation ambition, News.Az reports.The full operationalisation of Article 6 is one of the COP29 Presidency’s main priorities for its vision to enhance ambition and enable action. The full operationalization of Article 6 will help countries to save up about 250 billion dollars a year when implementing their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).On November 11, Parties agreed strong standards for a centralized carbon market under the UN under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, ensuring the reliability of the international carbon market and supporting emission reductions.

