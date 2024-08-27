COP29 Organizing Committee Chairman visits Baku Olympic Stadium

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 27, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), along with other committee members, toured the Baku Olympic Stadium, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

The delegation was first briefed on the ongoing preparations by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.They then toured the Blue and Green zones, the plenary halls, the Leaders’ Summit area, country pavilions, and other key sections, reviewing the infrastructure development process.The Chairman of the Organizing Committee then gave his instructions regarding the relevant tasks.

News.Az