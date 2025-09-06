COP29 Presidency hosts high-level ministerial on Africa’s climate challenges

The event, organized within the framework of the 2nd Climate Week (CW2) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), brought together over 200 representatives from about 50 countries, as well as various international organizations and funds, News.Az reports, citing local media.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP30 President-elect André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, Ethiopian Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa Adela, Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Ambassador Amr Aljowaily, and Chair of the UNFCCC African Group of Negotiators Richard Muyungi delivered opening remarks.

In his remarks, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev emphasized the ability of African countries to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, highlighting the importance of the decisions adopted at COP29 in this regard. He pointed that the COP29 Presidency takes into account the interests of all parties, including the African continent, and is committed to pursuing this course.

COP30 President-elect André Aranha Corrêa do Lago thanked the COP29 Presidency for bringing Africa's challenges to the forefront. He stressed that the tradition of the COP29 Presidency paying special attention to the challenges of the African continent will be continued during the COP30 Presidency.

Ethiopia's Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Assefa Adela, underscored that the continent needs support in the fight against climate change. He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its contribution to the organization of the event and the overall success of the 2nd Climate Week organized in Ethiopia.

Following the remarks by Ambassador Amr Aljowaily, Representative of the African Union, and Richard Muyungi Chair of the UNFCCC African Group of Negotiators from Tanzania, the event continued with two plenary sessions. Noting that the special situation of the continent in the context of climate change is reflected in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the ministers and high-level representatives of African countries stressed that this issue should be taken into account in climate negotiations. They commended the Azerbaijani COP29 President for the excellent organization of the meeting, which significantly contributed to focusing global attention on the special situation of Africa, as well as for the opportunity created.

During the plenary discussions, delegates from different nations, as well as representatives of international organizations and key stakeholders, engaged in comprehensive discussions on the topic, underscoring the pivotal role of African-led solutions in addition to broader international action.

The high-level ministerial meeting culminated with closing remarks from COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev and COP30 President-elect André Correa do Lago.