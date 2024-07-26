COP29 president-designate meets King Charles III in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-designate of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev has met with the King of Great Britain Charles III at the Clarence House residence in London, COP29 wrote on its X page.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by COP28 President Sultan Al-Jabir, one of the COP Troika, and Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change Ana Toni.This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, with its secretariat in Bonn.

News.Az