COP29: UNEP chief urges global action to cut methane emissions, tackle food waste

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), underscored the need to take concrete steps to reduce methane emissions and protect the environment.

"We want to see ambitious projects in this area. If we do not take any steps, global waste is expected to grow by 85% in the coming decades," Andersen said at the high-level event on “Reducing Methane from Organic Waste (ROW) for climate action” held in Blue Zone as part of COP29 in Baku, News.az reports.She also highlighted the significance of waste reduction."There is too much food loss in the world and it is unacceptable. Global waste accounts for 85% of food loss. We should make investments for the Global South," the UNEP executive director added.

