COP29 will become platform for discussion on accelerating green energy transition: Official

The upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan will become a platform for broad discussion and action on accelerating the transition to green energy, said COP29 Chief Executive Officer Elnur Soltanov.

He made the remaks while speaking at the first press conference held at the COP29 Presidency headquarters, News.Az reports.

Soltanov stressed that Azerbaijan will lead the negotiations at the conference and not limit its role to its mandate as host.

“In this regard, the whole world will focus its attention on Baku in November this year,” he added.

