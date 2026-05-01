IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur

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An IndiGo flight operating on the Kolkata–Pune route made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air, officials said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the report, a woman passenger fell unconscious during the journey, prompting the flight crew to immediately alert Air Traffic Control (ATC) and request urgent medical assistance.

Following the alert, the decision was taken to divert the aircraft to Raipur.

Flight 6E-135 was safely diverted and landed at Raipur airport at around 12 noon. Upon arrival, a medical team arranged by the Airports Authority of India provided first aid to the passenger. She was later transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Officials said that after completing the necessary procedures and once the situation was stabilised, the aircraft resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm.

Authorities added that the entire operation was handled swiftly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring passenger safety while minimising disruption to the flight schedule.

News.Az