Delta flight makes emergency landing in Anchorage
Delta Air Lines Flight DL170 made an emergency landing in Anchorage, Alaska, on February 17, after a medical emergency occurred onboard during its journey from Seoul Incheon International Airport to Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport.
The Airbus A350-900, registered N513DZ, had departed Seoul at 19:30 UTC and was cruising at 39,000 feet over the Pacific Ocean when the crew decided to divert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
At the time, the aircraft was traveling at a ground speed of 563 knots along its standard transpacific route.
Delta confirmed via ACARS that the diversion was prompted by a medical emergency. The flight was rerouted to Anchorage to allow medical personnel to assist the affected passenger.
The aircraft landed safely without further incident. The airline did not disclose additional details about the medical situation but emphasized that the decision was made to prioritize passenger safety.
By Nijat Babayev