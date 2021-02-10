CoronaVac vaccine is safe, well-tolerated in older adults, study confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The LANCET Infectious Diseases" has published an article named “Safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (CoronaVac) in healthy adults aged 60 years and older: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial”.

In an article, the reporters write that a vaccine against COVID-19 is urgently needed for older adults, in whom morbidity and mortality due to the disease are increased.

“We aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, containing inactivated SARS-CoV-2, in adults aged 60 years and older,” the report said.

The method used in the research was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial of CoronaVac in healthy adults aged 60 years and older in Renqiu (Hebei, China). Vaccine or placebo was given by intramuscular injection in two doses (days 0 and 28).

The study found that CoronaVac is safe and well-tolerated in older adults.

“Neutralising antibody titers induced by the 3 μg dose were similar to those of the 6 μg dose, and higher than those of the 1·5 μg dose, supporting the use of the 3 μg dose CoronaVac in phase 3 trials to assess protection against COVID-19,” the report said.

The study was funded by the Chinese National Key Research and Development Program and Beijing Science and Technology Program.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan started the first stage of mass vaccination on January 18. Specialists decided that the best vaccine for Azerbaijan is the vaccine of the Sinovac company. The process of vaccination continues in stages in accordance with Azerbaijan's national COVID-19 vaccination strategy for 2021-2022. Vaccinated people receive a certificate to show they have been vaccinated.

The first stage of mass vaccination, which started on Jan. 18 covered health and technical workers at the country's medical institutions, law enforcement staff, and servicemen. Vaccination of people aged over 65 started on February 1.

Totally, 848,000 doses of vaccine have been brought to Azerbaijan for the mass vaccination process. The doses are transported first to Turkey, then they are checked and packaged, before arriving in batches to Azerbaijan. According to the recent information, 70% of healthcare workers have already been vaccinated.

News.Az





News.Az