Costa Rica confirms first yellow fever case in nearly 70 years

Health officials in Costa Rica have confirmed the country's first case of yellow fever since the 1950s.



The Ministry of Health announced the positive diagnosis on Sunday, marking a rare resurgence of the disease after nearly seven decades of being yellow fever-free.

The patient is a 29-year-old woman from the United States who recently traveled from Peru’s Amazon region. She began showing symptoms on October 7 and arrived in Costa Rica the next day. Tests conducted by the National Institute for Research in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA) verified the infection, leading to her hospitalization in a public health facility run by the Social Security Fund (CCSS). Doctors are providing specialized care, and her condition remains under close watch.

This imported case highlights the risks tied to travel from areas where yellow fever circulates. The woman had not received the vaccine against the virus, which is recommended for anyone heading to high-risk zones like parts of South America and Africa. Yellow fever spreads through mosquito bites, often causing fever, headache, muscle pain, and in severe instances, organ failure. Many people recover after a mild phase, but others face a toxic stage with jaundice and bleeding.

Costa Rica’s health system responded quickly. Authorities activated surveillance protocols to track potential contacts and prevent any spread. Mosquito control teams stepped up efforts in affected areas, focusing on eliminating breeding sites for Aedes and Haemagogus species, the main carriers. Officials also reminded travelers to get vaccinated at least 10 days before trips to endemic regions.

The confirmation comes amid rising cases across the Americas. Reports from the Pan American Health Organization show over 200 confirmed infections in the region this year, with a fatality rate around 40%. Countries like Colombia, Brazil, and Peru have seen outbreaks, prompting Costa Rica to tighten entry rules earlier in 2025. Since May, people traveling from or to high-risk countries must show proof of vaccination or spend time in a low-risk area before entry.

