Council of Europe affirms readiness to contribute to confidence-building between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has met with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the work done within Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Council of Europe, as well as the implemented joint programs, describing the new Action Plan for 2022-2025 as an important tool for deepening relations.

Noting that Azerbaijan is a valuable member of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić hailed the active participation of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Azerbaijani Speaker provided detailed information about the current situation in the region, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, as well as Azerbaijan's initiatives on the normalization of relations with Armenia.

Speaking about the signing of a peace treaty, Sahiba Gafarova noted that today there is no obstacle to signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “In this regard, the joint statement adopted between the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia was evaluated as an important step for advancing the mutual peace agenda,” the Speaker added.

The sides also touched upon the possibilities of the Council of Europe to play the role of a platform that can contribute to the confidence-building processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Commending the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the area of ensuring durable peace in the region, Secretary General of the Council of Europe emphasized that the Council of Europe is ready to contribute to the confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

