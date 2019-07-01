Council of Europe allocates EUR 915,000 to Azerbaijan's judicial system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Council of Europe allocates 915,000 euros to Azerbaijan's judicial system

Report informs that the project will be implemented on the basis of the Joint Program of the European Union and the Council of Europe within the framework of the EU Partnership for Good Governance II (PGG II).

The main aim of the project is to raise the effectiveness and quality of the work of the Azerbaijani courts through national implementation of the CEPEJ tools, legal and institutional modernization of implementation, as well as to improve the implementation of decisions by strengthening the capacity of agencies taking part in the implementation process.

The program will last until August 31, 2021. The total budget of the project is 915,000 euros. The project is implemented by the Council of Europe European Commission for the efficiency of justice (CEPEJ).

News.Az

News.Az