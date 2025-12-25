Coupang says leaked customer data has been deleted

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said Thursday that all customer information leaked in a recent data breach has been deleted by the suspect involved.

In an emailed statement, Coupang said a former employee had downloaded personal data belonging to about 3,000 customers out of its roughly 33 million user accounts. The company said the individual deleted the data without sharing it with any third party and has confessed to details related to the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Coupang did not disclose further information about the former employee.

However, South Korea’s science ministry said the case remains under investigation and that Coupang’s claims have not yet been confirmed by authorities. The ministry also criticized the company for making what it described as a unilateral disclosure while the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this month, President Lee Jae Myung called for tougher penalties against the U.S.-listed firm, citing corporate negligence in what has been described as one of South Korea’s most serious data breaches.

