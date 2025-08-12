Court concludes hearing on arrest warrant for ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Seoul court has wrapped up a four-hour hearing on whether to arrest former first lady Kim Keon Hee over allegations of stock manipulation, election meddling, and bribery.

Kim was taken to Seoul Southern Detention Center to await a ruling, expected later Tuesday. Special counsel prosecutors cited concerns over possible evidence destruction, while her lawyers argued she has cooperated with questioning and is in poor health, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

If the warrant is issued, Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol – already detained over an alleged martial law plot – would become South Korea’s first presidential couple to be jailed at the same time.

Prosecutors are probing 16 allegations, including suspected land and apartment project favoritism, luxury gifts from the Unification Church, and influence over candidate nominations. Kim denies all charges.

News.Az