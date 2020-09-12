COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has reported 158 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.12, which brings the total number of infected people to 2,075, according to Georgian media.

Nine patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,363.

To date, 19 patients died of COVID-19 in the country. Currently, 5,882 people are under quarantine.

"Unfortunately, the second COVID-19 wave, which was predicted by epidemiologists around the world, has already begun in Georgia," Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava had said.

According to the minister, the Georgian economy can no longer withstand such severe restrictions as were imposed at the initial stage of the pandemic.

News.Az

