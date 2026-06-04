Rising fuel costs force Pentagon to cut military training

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A surge in unexpected expenses, driven heavily by rising fuel costs, has placed severe financial strain on the Pentagon. Defense Department records reveal that the average fuel price paid by the military jumped nearly 27% in just six months, climbing from $154.14 per barrel in October to $195.72 in April. This average spans roughly two dozen fuel types, including gasoline and jet fuel.

With the military consuming around 80 million barrels of fuel annually, price spikes linked to the Iran war are projected to add over $1 billion in unplanned costs this year alone just to operate aircraft, tanks, and heavy equipment. The budgetary pressure is further compounded by rising civilian fuel prices and commercial airfares, which affect the commercial flights, rental cars, and personal vehicle reimbursements troops rely on for training travel, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In response, defense leaders have placed travel spending under intense scrutiny, with some units significantly scaling back or canceling training travel since April. Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Orlando Howard noted that current energy market dynamics are driving up the costs of transporting personnel, supplies, and equipment.

Consequently, the US Army has been forced to implement sweeping cuts to its training programs as it grapples with a $4 billion to $6 billion shortfall for the remainder of the fiscal year ending September 30. Officials attribute the massive deficit to a combination of factors, most notably the Iran conflict, expanded border missions, and the National Guard's ongoing deployment in Washington, D.C.

News.Az