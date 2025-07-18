Crews rescue 18 gold miners trapped in Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen gold miners, who had been trapped for approximately 18 hours in a mine in north-western Colombia, were successfully rescued by emergency crews, according to the government.

The miners became stuck on Thursday in the El Minón mine, in Colombia's Antioquia region, after equipment failure, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

After a 12-hour-long rescue operation, all the workers are in good health, Colombia's National Mining Agency (ANM) said.

In a letter sent to the government, the local mayor in Remedios said the mine was apparently unlicensed.

The operation to free the miners finished at just after 03:00 local time (09:00 BST) on Friday, according to Colombia's energy minister.

Video of the rescue showed the miners' colleagues clapping and cheering as they climbed out of the mine shaft.

Yarley Erasmo Marin, a representative of a local miners' association, told the AFP news agency that a mechanical failure caused the collapse of a structure designed to prevent landslides, blocking the mine's main exit.

Oxygen had to be given to the trapped miners through hoses while they waited to be rescued, local radio station ABC reported.

The ANM said in a statement that the mining community should "refrain from illegal mining activities, which endanger the lives and safety of those involved and also impact the country's resources and the environment".

Mining accidents are not uncommon in Colombia and dozens of deaths have been recorded in recent years.

