Criminal case launched on fact of burning body of Azerbaijani soldier by Armenia

The video footage showing the burning of the body of an Azerbaijani serviceman by soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces and one civilian was disseminated in some media and on webpages on social networks, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

A criminal case was initiated on the abovementioned fact upon the relevant articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code as during the analysis carried out by the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office and Military Prosecutor's Office, it was revealed that the video footage reflects reality.

Currently, intensive investigative measures are being carried out to establish the identity of the criminals and bring them to justice within the existing legal mechanism and international law. The detailed information will be disclosed to the public.

However, despite the relevant investigation carried out by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office within criminal cases initiated on the basis of similar video footages, unfortunately, the Armenian side does not conduct an investigation into the facts of crimes against the Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians, does not take any measures towards bringing to justice those who committed the crimes.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office calls on the Armenian law enforcement agencies to take similar steps and in accordance with the requirements of the norms and principles of international law to take legal actions in connection with the war crimes committed against the Azerbaijani citizens, as well as, after conducting a transparent and fair investigation, provide the world community with the appropriate information.

News.Az