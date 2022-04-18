Cristiano Ronaldo announces baby son has died

+ ↺ − 16 px

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media Monday his baby son has died, News.az reports.

Ronaldo said, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel."

The Manchester United and Portugal star had announced in October he and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting twins. In December they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo wrote Monday on Twitter, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

News.Az