Yandex metrika counter

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

  • Sports
  • Share
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

The 35-year-old Juventus forward played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday and against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo will now miss his country's next Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus' upcoming matches which include a Serie A clash with Crotone and a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kyiv.

Following Ronaldo's positive test, the Portuguese FootballFederation also said that every player subsequently returned a negative test on Tuesday morning.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      