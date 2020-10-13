Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the statement, Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

The 35-year-old Juventus forward played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday and against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo will now miss his country's next Nations League fixture against Sweden on Wednesday, as well as Juventus' upcoming matches which include a Serie A clash with Crotone and a Champions League group game against Dynamo Kyiv.

Following Ronaldo's positive test, the Portuguese FootballFederation also said that every player subsequently returned a negative test on Tuesday morning.

News.Az

News.Az