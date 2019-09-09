Croatian delegation pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
09 Sep 2019
- Politics
A delegation of Croatia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.
The Croatian MPs enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the capital of Azerbaijan.
News.Az