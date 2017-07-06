Croatia’s ex-president expresses condolence over death of Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former president of Croatia, chairman of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Stjepan Mesić has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Please allow me to express my deep concern over the escalated military situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I extend to you my heartfelt condolences over the death of civilians—2-year-old Zahra and her grandmother—in the conflict zone,” the former Croatian president told Ilham Aliyev in his letter.

“I hope for the ceasefire regime to be restored and this protracted conflict to be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, within the principles of territorial integrity and border inviolability, and with the unconditional fulfillment of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” said Stjepan Mesić.

