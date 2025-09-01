Crypto bulls shift focus away from meme coins like PEPE to utility-based Remittix with 460% roi

+ ↺ − 16 px

PEPE coin has been under pressure, trapped in a consolidation phase after a series of steep declines. Meme coins like PEPE can often rally based on social media hype, but Remittix (RTX) is pulling the focus toward projects with tangible utility.

While PEPE struggles to find direction, Remittix is gaining momentum, backed by a 460% ROI and increasing whale interest. Traders are starting to shift their focus from meme tokens to projects with real-world value, and Remittix is emerging as a top contender for the best crypto to buy now in 2025.

PEPE price action: A tale of two timelines

PEPE’s price has been stuck in a tight consolidation range at $0.00001024 after weeks of sustained selling pressure. The short-term outlook for PEPE looks grim, with the token dropping 15% over the past week and 28% over the last 30 days. This has left many traders uncertain, questioning whether they’ve caught a falling knife.

Source: X (Twitter)

PEPE holders who have held on through the volatility are still sitting on 26.7% gains over the last 12 months. This difference shows the nature of meme coins, where short-term price action can look tough while long-term holders see impressive returns.

Despite the recent volatility, signs are emerging that the worst of the decline could be behind PEPE. The order book shows that buy orders are beginning to outweigh sell orders, suggesting that bulls are quietly accumulating at current levels. Should PEPE hold above $0.00001016, it may set up for a potential bounce toward $0.00001086, though these moves are often short-lived and volatile.

Why Remittix is the new token to watch

While PEPE remains trapped in its meme-driven volatility, Remittix (RTX) is rapidly gaining attention from smart money and ETH holders looking for projects with real utility. The Remittix presale has raised over $20.6 million, and experts are projecting a potential 460% ROI as the project nears its first CEX listing.

Traders are turning their attention to Remittix as it offers crypto-to-fiat transfers with low gas fees and no middlemen.

Why’s Remittix trending:

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway boosting exposure and engagement

Remittix supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies

Remittix permits real-time FX conversion and cross-border payments built for everyday use

Positioned as the next 100x crypto for 2025

For those looking beyond speculative meme coins, Remittix (RTX) represents a solid high growth crypto opportunity. Its ability to address real-world payment bottlenecks is exactly why Remittix is being seen as the best crypto to buy now by traders looking for a more sustainable play.

Experts are shifting from speculation to utility-based growth

While PEPE and meme coins have dominated the crypto headlines, Remittix is quietly stepping in as the utility-focused next big altcoin. Traders are looking for more than just social media hype and speculations. They want real-world applications with explosive growth potential.

Remittix offers that and more, especially with its ongoing presale and imminent exchange listings. Don’t miss out on the future of payments. Invest in Remittix before it hits the mainstream.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

News.Az