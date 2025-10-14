Crypto crash update — BTC, ETH, XRP price recovery raises question: Will it crash again?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP price bounce back from $19B liquidation. Will crypto crash again? BTC Hyper presale offers a safer alternative at $23.5M raised.

The crypto market just survived one of its most brutal crashes in history, and now everyone wants to know if it's safe to buy back in or if another drop waits around the corner.

Bitcoin crashed to $105,000 on Friday after Trump announced 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, while Ethereum dropped below $3,500 and the XRP price plummeted in a $19 billion liquidation event. Now BTC hovers around $115,500, ETH trades above $4,100, and the XRP price sits at $2.57 as traders cautiously return to the market.

The recovery looks strong on the surface, but the question that haunts every investor right now is simple. Will it crash again?

Trade tensions eased after Trump and Vice President JD Vance signaled openness to a trade deal with China, which cooled fears and sparked the current bounce.

However, smart investors know that market crashes create perfect entry points for projects that weren't even affected by the chaos, and that's where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in. This Bitcoin Layer 2 solution sailed through the crash untouched because it's still in presale, and it might be the smartest play you can make right now while established coins recover.

Market rebounds after $19b wipeout, but is another crash coming?

The crypto market just went through hell and came out the other side. Bitcoin crashed below $105,000 on Friday but bounced back to $115,000 by Monday, while Ethereum dropped under $3,500 and recovered to $4,100.

The XRP price took a beating too, falling to $1.25 before climbing back to $2.57. The October 10 liquidation wiped out $19.16 billion, which makes it the biggest liquidation event in crypto history and blows away even the 2021 crashes.

So is this recovery real or are we about to get hit again? The charts show bearish momentum fading on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP with RSI levels near neutral, but MACD still flashes bearish signals across the board.

Bitcoin needs to hold above its 200-day EMA and the $100,000 zone to keep bulls in control. If BTC drops below six figures, things could get ugly fast. Right now the bounce looks legit, but one wrong move and we're back in freefall territory.

Bitcoin Hyper brings speed without sacrificing security

Bitcoin Hyper fixes what's broken without touching what works. The platform runs on the Solana Virtual Machine, which processes up to 65,000 transactions per second for almost nothing in fees. Compare that to Bitcoin's five transactions per second and $30 fees, and you see why people get excited.

This speed unlocks everything Bitcoin can't do right now. DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, gaming platforms, real-world asset tokenization. All the stuff that made Ethereum and Solana popular can now work with Bitcoin.

Developers get an easy path too. The platform uses Rust SDKs and tools that Solana developers already know, which means projects can migrate without rebuilding from scratch. Every app that uses wrapped BTC through Bitcoin Hyper adds another real use case for Bitcoin beyond just holding it and hoping the price goes up.

Umar Khan from 99Bitcoins already called out BTC Hyper as a presale token with massive potential. He said it could be the next 100X crypto once it hits exchanges. When analysts start throwing around numbers like that, it means they see something most people haven't figured out yet.

However, keep in mind that at this rate, presale will wrap up way sooner than expected, so make sure to check out $HYPER’s presale website, and secure your position today.

BTC Hyper presale hits $23,5m as staking locks up over 1 billion tokens

The BTC Hyper presale just crossed $23,5 million, and the momentum keeps building. Tokens sit at $0.013105 right now, and you can buy with ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card. No minimum investment means anyone can get in, whether you're dropping $100 or $100,000.

The team planned ahead for the exchange launch too. They set aside 10% of the total HYPER supply for liquidity when the token generation event happens. Uniswap gets it first, then centralized exchanges will probably follow to make it easier for everyone to trade.

Early buyers can stake their tokens for 50% APY right now, and over a billion HYPER tokens are already locked up. People don't stake tokens they plan to dump. That kind of lockup shows investors think long term about BTC Hyper.

The community numbers back this up, as Telegram and X followers keep growing, and BTC Hyper ranks high on CoinSniper where traders hunt for the next big thing. Everything points to a massive DEX launch when this hits Uniswap. Go to Bitcoin Hyper’s website and get in before that happens or pay higher prices after the project launches.

Final thoughts – Crash or no crash, BTC Hyper offers a safer bet

Nobody knows if another crash will hit tomorrow or next week. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the XRP price could dump again if trade tensions flare up or whales decide to sell.

But BTC Hyper doesn't care about market swings because it's still in presale. The project raised $23.5 million with over a billion tokens staked at 50% APY. Visit the official website and lock in presale prices before this hits exchanges and early investors start cashing out.

Website: https://bitcoinhyper.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/btchyperz

X Account: https://x.com/BTC_Hyper2

News.Az