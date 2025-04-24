Cryptocurrency campaigners push for Swiss National Bank to hold Bitcoin in reserves

"Holding bitcoin makes more sense as the world shifts towards a multipolar order, where the dollar and the euro are weakening," said campaigner Luzius Meisser, a board member of cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Suisse.

Buying bitcoin would free the SNB from political influence on the value of its foreign currency holdings, three-quarters of which are in dollars and euros, said Meisser, who is due to speak at the SNB annual general meeting in Bern on Friday.

"Politicians eventually give in to the temptation of printing money to fund their plans, but bitcoin is a currency that cannot be inflated through deficit spending," he said.

Switzerland has emerged as a hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation, with projects such as Ethereum founded in the town of Zug – dubbed "Crypto Valley".

Currently, 11% of the Swiss population has invested in crypto assets, according to a study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

But the SNB remains sceptical, citing large price swings, liquidity concerns and security risks. It does not own bitcoin.