CSTO secretary general’s post not a “hotel room to book”: Belarusian MFA to official Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The appointment of the new CSTO secretary general demands speeded-up solution, spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik Belarus.

“For an already long time, the CSTO is working without secretary general. The situation is not working for the sake of the organization and demands a speeded-up solution,” Glaz said.

The representative of the MFA of Belarus reminded that at the meetings in Astana and St. Petersburg the heads of states supported Zas’ candidacy.

“Still in December 2018, the CSTO secretariat prepared the draft decision on the appointment of Stanislav Zas. He conducted meetings in five capitals and met with their heads and they all approved his candidacy,” the spokesperson said.

Glaz added that Belarus treats with understanding the absence of opportunity of Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan to meet with Zas due to recent parliamentary elections and formation of new government.

"At the same time, the Belarusian side expects that Yerevan will publish the date of the meeting in near future. Minsk hopes for mutual understanding and stresses that the post of the secretary general is not “a hotel room to book,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az