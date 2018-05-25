Cuba plane crash death toll rises to 112

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of three people who initially survived a horrific plane crash in Cuba succumbed to her wounds Friday, raising the death toll from the fatal accident to 112, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Emiley Sanchez, a 40-year-old Cuban national, became the second survivor from the May 18 crash to later die from the wounds she sustained, according to state-run media, citing Cuban government officials.

The Cuban Health Ministry confirmed Sanchez's death on state-run Radio Reloj.

Only one survivor remains after a Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff, exploding into a towering ball of flame and black smoke.

Cuban authorities identified the sole remaining survivor as 19-year-old Mailen Diaz.

The Boeing 737, which was en route to the eastern Cuban city of Holguin with 113 passengers and crew on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport on Friday.

The cause of the tragedy remains under investigation.

