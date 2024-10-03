Cuba voices worry over increasing violence in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cuban Foreign Ministry posted a statement on its website on Thursday expressing concern about the escalation of the Middle East conflict, which has been elicited by the aggressive policy of the State of Israel, militarily, logistically and politically backed by the US administration, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The conflict endangers even more regional stability and security and has provoked Iran’s response, the statement reads.Cuba extends its solidarity to the nations under Israeli aggression, calls for peace and negotiations towards an immediate ceasefire to prevent a larger escalation of a conflict which has already claimed tens of thousands of human lives.Nearly one year after the savage genocide by the Zionist government against the Palestinian people and as a show of absolute underestimation of the principles stipulated on the UN Charter, the Israeli government has attacked and intensified its irresponsible aggression against Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, instead of looking for a negotiated solution that guarantees a ceasefire, the statement notes.The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been alerting of the danger of a larger violent escalation in the Middle East as a consequence of these actions and the aggressiveness and impunity characterizing Israel’s behavior.The statement stressed Cuba’s attachment to justice and International Law and reiterates that peace can only be achieved in the Middle East through a far-reaching, lasting and fair solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which considers the setting up of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state within the borders prior to 1967, with East Jerusalem as their capital city. This also includes the full UN membership of Palestine without more delay, the statement concludes.

News.Az