Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election.

“I congratulate Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as a president and wish him success in his new mandate, and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan. I reaffirm our readiness to further cement friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” the Cuban head of state said on X.

News.Az