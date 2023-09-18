Azerbaijan’s Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and Transhumance Route inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and Transhumance Route (Köç Yolu)” was inscribed as a cultural heritage site of Azerbaijan on the UNESCO World Heritage List, News.Az reports.

The relevant decision was made at the 45th session of the Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO said on X.

Thus, the number of Azerbaijan’s heritage sites included in the UNESCO list has reached five, the National Commission said.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev thanked the Heritage Committee for the inscription of the “Cultural Landscape of Khinalig People and Transhumance Route (Köç Yolu)” on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

News.Az