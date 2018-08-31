Current Georgia president Giorgi Margvelashvili not to run in presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fourth President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili has announced his decision not to run in the upcoming elections at a meeting with students and professors at the Presidential Palace in Tbilisi today.

His special guest at the gathering was a former president of Latvia, Valdis Zatlers.

“I will not run for president, I will continue to serve my county in another way. These elections are very important and Georgian citizens should decide what Georgia’s future will be. We should strive to be a free and democratic [country] with the active involvement of citizens and the President should be in the service of citizens,” said Margvelashvili while talking about the elections set for October 28, Agenda reports.

He underlined that during the five years of his presidency he was in the service of the Georgian nation, not the elite or other powerful groups in the country. This will be also the main challenge for the future president, said Margvelashvili.

“The politician who will serve the next term should remember that his only barometer and customers are the citizens of Georgia, not some other person or influential groups. What should the next president do – he should unite a nation, not split it."

He thanked his family and team for working with him in the past five years and spoke out about the “unprecedented support” he feels every time walking in the streets from the people.

Giorgi Margvelashvili was elected as the President of Georgia on October 27, 2013, with 62.18 percent of votes. He was named as the presidential candidate by the coalition “Georgian Dream” in May 2013.

