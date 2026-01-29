Curry scores 27 as Warriors beat Jazz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry poured in 27 points and Moses Moody added 26 as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 140-124 on Wednesday night.

Gui Santos contributed 16 points off the bench for Golden State, which knocked down 23 three-pointers and never trailed over the final three quarters. Moody led the perimeter attack with five 3s, News.Az reports, citing AP.

For Utah, Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points off the bench. Keyonte George finished with 19 points and seven assists, Ace Bailey also scored 19, and Lauri Markkanen added 18.

The Jazz cut a 22-point deficit to single digits heading into the fourth quarter and pulled within 108-100 on two free throws by Isaiah Collier with 9:52 remaining. Curry answered with back-to-back baskets to push the lead back to double figures.

Golden State then put the game away with a decisive 20-2 run, stretching the margin to 136-109 with 3:29 left.

The Warriors caught fire from deep early, hitting 15 of 31 three-point attempts before halftime. Eight different players connected from beyond the arc in the first half, with Buddy Hield and Moody each drilling three.

Hield opened the second quarter with consecutive 3s to cap a 19-8 surge that gave Golden State a 40-24 advantage. The Warriors built a 16-point lead three other times in the quarter, the last coming on a Quinten Post 3-pointer that made it 64-48.

Golden State pushed its lead to 22 points in the third quarter, going up 91-69 on a pair of free throws by Curry.

