Customs Committee transfers AZN 3.25 bn to Azerbaijan’s budget

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred taxes and duties for AZN 3.25 bn to the State Budget for Jan-Nov 2018.

The SCC reports that November’s transfer to the country’s budget from the SCC totaled AZN 274.58 million, according to Fineko/abc.az.

"Our last month’s transfers on customs duties reached AZN 72.708 million, on VAT AZN 180.37 million on excise taxes AZN 17.04 million, on road tax AZN 4.46 million," the Committee said.

SCC’s transfer to the State Budget amounted to AZN 378.1 million in October, AZN 329.4 million in September, AZN 329.805 million in August, AZN 322.16 million in July, AZN 293.36 million in June, AZN 298.05 million in May, AZN 300.59 million in April, AZN 281.238 million in March, AZN 219.66 million in February, AZN 226.09 million in January of 2018.

