Pro-Iran hacker group threatens cyberattacks on US and Israeli infrastructure

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The cyber command of a pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has threatened to launch “devastating” cyberattacks against the energy and digital infrastructure of countries it considers hostile in the event of any military escalation involving the United States or Israel.

In a statement cited by Iran’s Fars News Agency, the group said it had identified “dozens of legitimate targets” deep inside enemy territory across several countries and warned that any conflict would trigger coordinated cyber, missile and drone operations, News.Az reports.

“The cyber command of the Handala hacker group announces that, in the event of any aggression or recklessness by the United States and the Zionist regime, devastating transnational cyberattacks will be carried out against the energy and digital infrastructure of hostile countries,” the statement said.

The group claimed it had been monitoring “the movements of the American and Israeli enemy” and warned that “devastating blows” would be inflicted on the United States during the initial stages of any confrontation.

“We announce to the heroic Muslim Ummah that your anonymous sons in Handala and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are more prepared than ever to take revenge and respond to the blood of our martyred leader, and they will unleash a blazing hell upon the enemy,” the statement added.

The group also referenced allegations linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the war in Gaza, saying: “We will cool the burning anger of the oppressed and pressured people of the world … with the cold water of missiles.”

Handala further warned that if world leaders had “remained silent in the face of the killing of 20,000 children in Gaza”, they should also “remain silent in the face of what they will witness in the future”.

News.Az