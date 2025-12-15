Czech president unveils new cabinet

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, President Petr Pavel appointed a new government in the Czech Republic, officially concluding the cabinet-formation process following the parliamentary elections held in October.

Addressing the public from Prague Castle, the president expressed his satisfaction that the government had been successfully assembled on schedule and in accordance with public expectations, News.Az reports, citing Czech media.

“I am very pleased that today we are concluding the process of forming and appointing a new government,” Pavel said, adding that the process had been completed by 15 December, as agreed with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

According to the president, the process of forming new government followed established constitutional customs, both in terms of timing and overall conduct. He also highlighted that he had held individual meetings with all but one future ministers before their appointment. These discussions, he said, focused on policy priorities as well as on how ministers intend to lead their respective departments. Drawing on nearly three years in office, Pavel said he had shared his own views on the challenges facing individual portfolios.

The president stressed that such consultations were a standard and useful part of the process, allowing both sides to clarify expectations before the ministers formally took office.

Pavel made clear that the new cabinet is assuming power at a particularly demanding moment. He described the current period as turbulent, shaped not only by global security concerns and economic uncertainty, but also by fast-moving political developments abroad that will inevitably affect the Czech Republic.

According to the president, the government will face high expectations not only in foreign policy, but also in how it shapes the domestic political climate. In times of uncertainty, he said, citizens are looking to political leaders for reassurance, stability and a sense of direction.

For that reason, Pavel urged the new cabinet to pursue an approach that seeks to unite society rather than deepen divisions. He said the country needs consistency, a clear vision and a degree of hope that people can relate to in their everyday lives.

News.Az