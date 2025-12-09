Yandex metrika counter

Czech President appoints Andrej Babis as new prime minister

Czech President Petr Pavel appointed Andrej Babis, billionaire leader of the populist ANO party, as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony was broadcast live on national television.

Babis’s party, ANO, won the parliamentary election on October 3–4, paving the way for him to take office. He will assume full power once his cabinet is formally appointed, which is expected later this month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Babis will succeed the outgoing centre-right government, marking a significant political shift in the Czech Republic.

 


