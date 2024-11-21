Czech Republic set to purchase 14 Leopard tanks from Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech Republic is set to acquire 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks from Germany, the Czech Ministry of Defense has announced.

The ministry plans to conclude the contract, worth 3.98 billion Czech crowns (around 166 million U.S. dollars), with the German company Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH by the end of the year. The tanks should then be delivered by the end of 2026, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The contract also includes the installation of communication and information systems, workshop equipment, related material and an initial supply of ammunition, the ministry said. It is also finalizing negotiations on a service contract that will ensure that Czech defense industry entities are able to service these tanks on Czech territory.According to the ministry, Germany has already donated 28 Leopard 2A4 tanks and two recovery tanks to the Czech Republic, due to Czech military assistance to Ukraine. After the contract is fulfilled, the Czech army should have a total of 42 2A4 tanks.The Leopard 2A4 tanks, the ministry said, will replace the originally Soviet-designed T-72M4CZ tanks that "no longer meet the conditions of the modern battlefield." The purchase will also fulfill the Czech Republic's commitment within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to achieving the capabilities of a heavy brigade.In June this year, the Czech government also decided to join an agreement on the joint acquisition of Leopard 2A8 tanks with other European countries, led by Germany. The Czech Republic is expected to buy 77 tanks, and the country's army could have up to 122 Leopard tanks after 2030, the ministry said.

News.Az