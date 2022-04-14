Czech Senate speaker visits Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Czech Senate Vystrcil Milos is paying a visit to Kyiv at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Ruslan Stefanchuk, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter.

"Chairman of the Senate Vystrcil Milos is paying a visit to Kyiv today, where he arrived at the invitation of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I think it is very important that politicians from Europe come to Ukraine and thus express their support for the country that has suffered from Russian aggression. I wish him a happy return home!" Fiala tweeted.

News.Az