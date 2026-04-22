Suspected Iranian strike hits PAK bases in northern Iraq; 3 wounded

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Three Iranian Kurdish fighters were wounded in drone strikes in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region, according to an exiled opposition group, which accused Tehran of carrying out the attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) said in a statement that “Tehran launched an attack with four drones on bases” belonging to the group.

A spokesperson for the organisation, Kalel Kani Sanani, told AFP that the injured fighters sustained minor wounds and confirmed the incident occurred in the Khabat district of Erbil province.

The group blamed Iran for the strike, though no official confirmation has been provided by Iranian authorities.

News.Az